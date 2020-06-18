MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently organized a local group for children.
The organizing meeting was scheduled for April 5, the 125th anniversary of the founding of the National Society Children of the American Revolution. Due to the pandemic, the meeting was held virtually on May 17 with leaders from the state society installing officers and inducting members. The society was named for the historic Thigpen Trail, an important part of the founding of the community dating back to before the Revolutionary War.
“Several years ago, it became apparent there was a need to encourage children to participate in activities that show patriotism and love of country,” said Nancy Coleman, then regent of the John Benning DAR. “C.A.R. trains good citizens, develops leaders and promotes love of country and its heritage among young people.”
Seven children were inducted as charter members with several more in various stages of the application process. Cole DeMott was installed as president and Sophie Griffin as secretary/treasurer. Other officers will be elected as the society adds more members. DAR member Mandy Hughes serves as the senior society president, which advises the children’s group.
C.A.R., the nation’s oldest, largest, patriotic youth organization, offers membership to anyone under the age of 22 who is lineally descended from an individual who provided military or civil service or gave material support to the cause of independence during the American Revolution. DAR members can help prospective members determine if they have a patriot ancestor.
For more information, email ThigpenTrailCAR@gmail.com.
