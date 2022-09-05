MOULTRIE, Ga. — The local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will commemorate the Constitution of the United States during Second Saturday festivities at the Courthouse Square Sept. 10.
In addition, the event will serve as the kickoff for the John Benning Chapter’s Wreaths Across America campaign.
Members of the John Benning Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will be set up near the Liberty Bell replica to share information about the Constitution. The Preamble to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights will be read and the Liberty Bell will be rung. This commemoration is part of the NSDAR’s annual observance of Constitution Week and Bells Across America. This is one of few times each year the bell is rung.
“Most people don’t really understand that a lot of their daily lives is influenced by the Constitution,” said Nancy Coleman, regent of the John Benning Chapter. “It is the supreme law of the land and has stood the test of time for 235 years. Hardly a day goes by that the Constitution isn’t mentioned in the news or even in conversation.”
Full copies of the U. S. Constitution will be available as well as copies of the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the Constitution that detail such daily rights of freedom of religion, speech, and press and the right to due process and trial by jury, among others.
In addition to celebrating the Constitution, DAR will launch its annual Wreaths Across America campaign. Sponsorships for wreaths to honor the memory of veterans at Christmas will be available for $15.
This is the fifth year DAR has joined the national Wreaths Across America organization to honor veterans by placing wreaths on their graves across the country during the holiday season. The National Society DAR is a national sponsor of WAA.
According to Susan Turner, coordinator of this project, “For the past four years, Colquitt County residents have participated in Wreaths Across America in an extraordinary fashion. We were overwhelmed by the support of the community.”
According to Turner, even in the midst of a pandemic, in 2021 local residents sponsored 500 wreaths that were placed on graves of veterans throughout South Georgia as a part of a nationwide wreath laying event.
The fresh balsam wreaths can be sponsored for $15 each from any DAR member or by emailing the chapter at MoultrieDAR@gmail.com. Sponsorships for wreaths will be available through the Nov. 12 Second Saturday event on the Courthouse Square.
Individuals or businesses can sponsor a wreath to place on a specific veteran’s grave or they can designate that the wreath be placed on any veteran’s grave. If the sponsor wants to place the wreath on a specific grave, the sponsor is responsible for picking up the wreath following the wreath laying ceremony and placing it on the veteran’s grave of their choice. DAR members and volunteers will place the wreaths that were not designated for a specific veteran.
The wreath laying ceremony will be 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Garden of Valor at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens on Ga. Hwy. 37 West. Veterans from various branches of the military will be laying the ceremonial wreaths. Wreaths to be placed at locations other than Cobb-Suncrest should be picked up at the cemetery following the ceremony.
“Many people place flowers on graves of loved ones during the holidays,” Coleman said. “Sponsoring wreaths for loved ones who were veterans is a fitting tribute.”
The wreaths are fresh evergreens with a red bow and will be shipped from Maine just days before the wreath laying ceremony on Dec. 17.
This annual event, which started nationally in 2007, seeks to further the WAA mission: Remember our U. S. veterans, Honor those who serve currently, and Teach our children the value of freedom.
One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs, service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and any of its programs, contact the local chapter at moultriedar@gmail.com.
