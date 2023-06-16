MOULTRIE — Sandwiched between the globally-involved World War II and the controversial Vietnam War, the Korean War is often called “the forgotten war.” The Korean War, however, was significant in American history because 50,000 American troops died in the conflict. Twenty of those casualties were from Colquitt County. More than 100,000 Americans were wounded and thousands were held captive as prisoners of war.
The armistice between the United States, North Korea and Chinese People’s Volunteer Army was signed on July 27, 1953, three years after the start of the conflict. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice.
“John Benning Chapter NSDAR recognizes the sacrifices these veterans and their families made,” said Nancy Coleman, chapter regent. “Honoring all veterans is one of the main tenets of Daughters of the American Revolution. We want Korean War veterans to know their service was appreciated. The world would be a different place had they not fought the spread of communism 70 years ago.”
Korean War era veterans will be honored at the annual Independence Day commemoration on July 3 at 9:30 a.m. at the Lewis Hill Amphitheater at the Colquitt County Courthouse. The 20 county residents who died during the war will also be remembered.
DAR needs help in identifying Korean War era veterans. The U.S. Dept. of Defense identifies anyone who served in the military from June 27, 1950 until Jan. 31, 1955 as a Korean War era veteran, whether they served in Korea, stateside or elsewhere.
“We can’t get the names of veterans from the Department of Veterans Affairs because of privacy laws,” said Coleman. “We need veterans and their families to provide their names and contact information so we can honor them at the Independence Day ceremony.”
Korean War veterans should contact DAR by emailing MoultrieDAR@gmail.com no later than June 27.
