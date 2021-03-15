MOULTRIE, Ga. — As part of the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War, John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will honor Vietnam veterans on Vietnam Veterans Day, March 29. As part of the event, DAR will sponsor the traveling half-scale replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The event will take place at the Amphitheater at the Colquitt County Courthouse Square beginning at 10 a.m.
Vietnam veterans will be recognized and commemorative lapel pins and certificates will be presented to veterans who have not previously received them. Any veteran who hasn’t received the commemorative pin should contact DAR no later than March 22 at moultriedar@gmail.com.
The opening of the replica display will include laying of wreaths by area groups. Any civic group or organization who wishes to lay a wreath should contact DAR no later than March 22 at moultriedar@gmail.com. The ceremony will include Presentation of the Colors by the Colquitt County High School JROTC and the playing of “Taps.”
The replica is presented as part of the Centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, which was dedicated on November 11, 1921. The Tomb, located at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., just across the Potomac River from Washington, DC, includes the remains of unidentified soldiers from World War I, World War II and the Korean War. Remains of the Vietnam soldier originally interred in 1984 were identified using DNA in 1998 and were returned to his family to be interred elsewhere. Etched in the monument are the words, “Here Rests In Honored Glory An American Soldier Known But To God.”
This half-scale traveling replica is maintained by the Exchange Club of Rome, Ga., which has partnered with the Society of the Honor Guard of The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to help educate citizens about the Tomb and each of the Unknown Soldiers buried there.
Following the opening ceremony, the display of the replica will be available for viewing until 6 p.m. Exchange Club members will be available all day to explain the various components of the Tomb. The display is co-sponsored by the City of Moultrie and Colquitt County Board of Commissioners.
