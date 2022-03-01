MOULTRIE, Ga. — Wreaths Across America (WAA) is most noted for placing wreaths on the graves of veterans across the country at Christmas, but there is so much more to the organization. WAA has three missions: to remember veterans — living and deceased; to honor active-duty service personnel; and to teach the importance of patriotism and price of freedom.
WAA started in 2007 as a non-profit organization to place wreaths on the graves of veterans at Arlington National Cemetery and other veteran cemeteries across the country. In 2021, the project placed 2.4 million sponsored veterans’ wreaths at 3,136 participating locations nationwide involving 2 million volunteers.
John Benning Chapter, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, brought the project to Moultrie in 2018 securing sponsorships from local citizens to place wreaths on the graves of 116 veterans in Moultrie and surrounding communities. In 2021, over 700 wreaths were placed on graves of local veterans.
In 2020 WAA decided to take its mission on the road with a Mobile Education Exhibit.
The MEE will be making its first visit to Georgia when it stops in Moultrie on Tuesday, March 8, in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 400 S. Main St. This will be the exhibit’s only stop in South Georgia and will be open 10 a.m.-4 p,.m. The opening ceremony will begin at 10 with a Prayer for the Nation followed by Presentation of Colors by Colquitt County Hight School JROTC cadets, the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. A memorial wreath will be laid symbolizing the millions of wreaths placed each year at Christmas. The ceremony will close with the playing of “Taps” by a World War II veteran. Local dignitaries and state DAR representatives will cut the ribbon opening the exhibit.
“One of the main purposes of the MEE is to teach the next generation about service and sacrifice,” said Nancy Coleman, John Benning Chapter first vice regent and commemorative events chair and state chair, DAR Service for Veterans. “As President Ronald Reagan said, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.’ It’s important that we teach children the valuable lessons about the price veterans paid for our freedom as one day they may be called upon to fight for that freedom.”
DAR members will construct veteran wreaths utilizing 10 fresh balsam bouquets representing the 10 special qualities that veterans embody. Visitors will be able to purchase wreaths for the 2022 National Wreath Laying Day, Dec. 17.
For more information, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.