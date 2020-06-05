MOULTRIE, Ga. — In celebration of Flag Day, the John Benning Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a flag retirement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Main Street Park on South Main.
The public is invited to attend and everyone is invited to participate by placing a piece of a US Flag donated for retirement.
Members and prospects of the newly organized Thigpen Trail Society of Children of the American Revolution will be assisting the DAR with the ceremony.
From left are Jean Gay, regent of the John Benning Chapter DAR; Jayda Hughes, prospect of Thigpen Trail Society C.A.R.; Cole DeMott, president of Thigpen Trail Society C.A.R; and Mandy Hughes, senior president of C.A.R. Seated is Beth Rogers, US Flag chair of the John Benning Chapter DAR as she prepares a flag for the ceremony.
