MOULTRIE, Ga. — “Let Freedom Ring” will be the theme for the annual Independence Day commemoration sponsored by the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. The event will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1 under the shade of the trees near the Liberty Bell replica on the southeast corner of the Courthouse Square.
Patriotic music will be on the agenda as will the recognition of veterans, according to a press release from the DAR chapter. The highlight of the program will be the presentation of the Distinguished Citizen Medal to an individual who has spent a lifetime defending the country and serving the community. The program will conclude with the ringing of bells. The community is invited to bring their own bells to “Let Freedom Ring.” Children and youth are especially urged to attend.
Wreaths Across America, the annual campaign to place wreaths on the graves of veterans at Christmas, will kick off during the program. Individuals can sponsor wreaths for $15 each. Sponsorships will be available through Veterans Day.
This year marks the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The country will celebrate America’s 250th birthday in 2026. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is participating in the United States Semiquincentennial Commission as established by the U. S. Congress in 2016.
For more information about the event, email MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
