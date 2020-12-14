DAR members counted and marked veterans’ graves at the Cobb Suncrest Memorial Garden of Valor in advance of the national wreath laying event, which will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at the cemetery on Highway 37 West. Members Beth Rogers, Donna Blalock, Jean Gay, Susan Turner and Mickie Hancock identified over 400 graves on which wreaths will be placed. Members Elaine Burrows and Nancy Coleman also participated in the grave marking.