MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning DAR is seeking volunteers to assist Wreaths Across America (WAA) in laying wreaths on the graves of veterans across the country at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Garden of Valor. More than 1,200 locations in all 50 states and overseas will be laying wreaths at this time as a part of the national Wreaths Across America project. The local DAR chapter collected sponsorships for more than 500 wreaths.
According to Susan Turner, coordinator of this project for the John Benning DAR, “This is the third year this event has been held in Moultrie and we are overwhelmed by the support of the community. But then, this community has always supported our veterans. Last year over 300 wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves throughout the county and South Georgia. This year we have over 500 wreaths to place.”
A Prayer for the Nation will be offered by Lt. Col. Paul Nagy, commander of the Colquitt County High School Marine JROTC. JROTC cadets will assist in parking and directing traffic.
Veterans from the five branches of the military will place wreaths representing each of the branches. Veterans laying wreaths include George Dell Gay, a staff sergeant in the Army; Mayor William McIntosh, a lieutenant in the Navy during the Vietnam era; Montague “Monty” Carlton, a captain in the Air Force during the Vietnam era; Dr. Hugh B. Ward, a Marine sergeant in Vietnam; and Melissa Pusey, chief petty officer for the Coast Guard who served in the Middle East.
The ceremony will conclude with World War II veteran Johnnie Shiver playing “Taps.”
Once the military service wreaths have been placed, volunteers will be invited to assist in placing wreaths on the veterans’ graves in the Garden of Valor and, as wreaths are available, veterans’ graves in other sections of Cobb Suncrest. Wreaths may be placed on veterans’ graves in other cemeteries, but the donor must pick up the wreath after the ceremony on Dec. 19 and be responsible for placing the wreath. Drive-thru pick up will be available. All wreaths should be picked up by 3 p.m.
Masks and social distancing are required. Those volunteering to lay wreaths might also consider wearing gloves.
Wreaths will also be placed at the Eternal Flame on the Colquitt County Courthouse remembering those who were killed in action.
This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, and Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures.
DAR is a national women’s service organization with the mission of history, education and patriotism. Service for veterans and support of active military are two of its main projects.
For more information, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com or call Susan Turner at 229-985-1333.
