MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Sept. 2, the world will observe the 75th commemoration of the end of World War II. On that date in 1945, U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur accepted Japan's formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay formally ending World War II. The war in Europe had ended earlier that year on May 8, 1945.
Members of the John Benning chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will gather at the Eternal Flame on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square at 10 a.m. Sept. 2 to ring bells to commemorate the signing of the surrender. The public is invited to join in the bell ringing and should bring a bell of some type to ring. Social distancing and masks strongly requested.
A wreath will be placed in memory of the 400,000 U.S. deaths during the war, among an estimated 60-80 million people killed world-wide, the DAR chapter said in a press release. Ninety-four Colquitt County residents were among those killed during the war.
“Due to the on-going pandemic, John Benning DAR invites the community to join in the commemoration each in his/her own fashion,” the release said. “Citizens are urged to place remembrances at the Eternal Flame between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. It can be a flower, a photograph or other remembrance of someone who served in the war, not just those killed in the war.”
One way people can honor veterans of World War II is by purchasing wreaths through DAR to be placed on veterans’ graves during the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Dec. 19, the release said. This will be the third year John Benning DAR has sponsored the Wreaths Across America event. Wreaths can be purchased in advance of the Dec. 19 ceremony for $15 each by contacting WAA Chair Susan Turner by email at susanturner0827@gmail.com . Wreaths can be picked up at the wreath-laying ceremony at 2 p.m. on Dec. 19 at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens and placed on the veteran’s grave of their choosing at any location. You may also purchase an undesignated wreath which will be placed by DAR members on a veteran’s grave.
The purpose of the commemoration, commissioned the by U. S. Congress, is to thank and honor veterans of World War II, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans.
DAR is a volunteer women’s service organization that promotes education, American history and patriotism. Service for veterans is one of the group’s main projects.
For more information about the 75th Commemoration, Wreaths Across America or DAR, contact Nancy Coleman at nancycolemandar@windstream.net or 229-941-2930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.