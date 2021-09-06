MOULTRIE, Ga. — Saturday, Sept. 11, marks the 20th anniversary of the attack on United States when hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City, The Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
These events forever changed our country and launched the War of Terror, which has lasted 20 years and became America’s longest war. This series of events brought Americans together as they vowed to “never forget.”
John Benning Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will remember the day by placing a memorial wreath at the Colquitt County War Memorial on the Courthouse Square at 8:46 a.m., the exact time the first plane crashed into the World Trade Center.
“That fateful day, September 11, 2001, forever changed America and the world,” said Jean Gay, John Benning chapter regent. "All of us remember that day, no matter where we were or what we were doing. Americans came together with a great sense of purpose and patriotism. We must never forget the 2,996 people who perished that day as well as the 2,400 servicemembers who died in the subsequent War of Terror, including the 13 who died two weeks ago. This small observance says, 20 years later, that we have not forgotten.”
Citizens, civic groups and other organizations are invited to join in the presentation of the wreath and to bring remembrances of their own to present at the ceremony or at any time during the day. The brief ceremony will conclude with a prayer for the nation.
