MOULTRIE, Ga. — Seven Colquitt County veterans will be honored for their service, their sacrifice, and their valor as John Benning Chapter, NSDAR, presents Quilts of Valor at 6:30 p.m. Nov.10 in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church.
Started in 2003, Quilts of Valor is a national organization with the mission to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor, according to a press release from the John Benning Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. As of April 2022, 300,000 quilts have been presented. Locally, the John Benning Chapter has presented 29 quilts in the past three years.
“We presented the first quilts in 2019 as a part of the chapter’s participation in the 50th Commemoration of the Vietnam War,” said chapter regent Nancy Coleman. “Since then, we have also presented quilts to veterans who served in Korea, Afghanistan, Bosnia, and Iraq.”
Suzanne Leimer, American Heritage chair for the chapter and former quilt shop owner, coordinated the making of the quilts by enlisting the help of area quilters.
“Quilters love to quilt, and Quilts of Valor lets them quilt with a mission,” Leimer said.
Quilters for this year’s presentation include Leimer, Coleman, Pat Hall, Jan Perez, and Elaine Taylor.
Veterans receiving quilts include Lt. Col. Ronald A. Horn, Ret., U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; CPO Audrey Meads, Ret., U.S. Navy, Desert Storm; Robert L. Montgomery, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; Jimmy Jackson Revell, U.S. Navy, Vietnam; Larry Sloan, U.S. Army, Vietnam; CWO5 Robert Carroll Tadlock, Ret., U.S. Army, Desert Storm and Afghanistan; and John S. White, U.S. Army, Vietnam.
The public is invited to attend this event as a grateful nation says thank you to these veterans. To nominate a veteran to receive a Quilt of Valor at a future presentation, email the chapter at MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a volunteer women’s service organization that promotes education, American history, and patriotism. Service for veterans is one of the organization’s main projects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.