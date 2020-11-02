MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning DAR will join with the national Wreaths Across America (WAA) organization to honor veterans by placing wreaths on their graves across the country during the holiday season. This is the third year DAR has sponsored this project locally.
According to Susan Turner, DAR Service for Veterans chair and coordinator of this project, “For the past two years, Colquitt County residents participated in Wreaths Across America in an extraordinary fashion. We were overwhelmed by the support of the community.” According to Turner, local residents purchased 259 wreaths in 2019, which were placed on graves of veterans throughout the South Georgia area as a part of a nationwide wreath laying event.
DAR will be selling the wreaths for $15 each on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Day event on the Courthouse Square, the DAR said in a press release. Wreaths are also available from any DAR member or by emailing the chapter at MoultrieDAR@gmail.com. Nov. 11 is the deadline for purchasing wreaths.
Individuals or businesses can purchase a wreath to place on specific veteran’s grave or they can designate that the wreath be placed on any veteran’s grave, the press release said. If the sponsor wants to place the wreath on a specific grave, the purchaser is responsible for picking up the wreath following the wreath laying ceremony and placing of the veteran’s grave of their choice. DAR members and volunteers will place the wreaths purchased that were not designated for a specific veteran.
The wreath laying ceremony will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens, Ga. Hwy. 37 West. Social distancing and masks are strongly recommended during this time. Wreaths to be placed at locations other than Cobb-Suncrest should be picked up at the cemetery following the ceremony.
“Many people place flowers on graves of loved ones during the holidays,” said Nancy Coleman, co-chair of the project. “Purchasing wreaths for loved ones who are veterans is a fitting tribute.” The wreaths are fresh evergreens with a red bow and will be shipped from Maine just days before the wreath laying ceremony on Dec. 19.
This annual event, started nationally in 2007, seeks to further the WAA mission: Remember our U. S. veterans, Honor those who serve, and Teach our children the value of freedom. This mission ensures that the memory of those who served our country endures.
For more information about Wreaths Across America, contact Coleman at MoultrieDAR@gmail.com or WreathsAcrossAmerica.com.
