MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter NSDAR will join with the national Wreaths Across America (WAA) organization to honor veterans by placing wreaths on their graves across the country during the holiday season. This is the fourth year DAR has sponsored this project locally. The National Society DAR is a national sponsor of WAA.
According to Susan Turner, coordinator of this project, “For the past three years, Colquitt County residents participated in Wreaths Across America in an extraordinary fashion. We were overwhelmed by the support of the community.”
According to Turner, even in the midst of a pandemic, local residents sponsored 500 wreaths in 2020 which were placed on graves of veterans throughout South Georgia as a part of a nationwide wreath laying event.
The fresh balsam wreaths can be sponsored for $15 each from any DAR member or by emailing the chapter at MoultrieDAR@gmail.com. Sponsorships for wreaths will be available on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Day event on the Courthouse Square and a Second Saturday on Nov. 13, also on the Courthouse Square. Nov. 13 is the deadline for sponsoring wreaths.
Individuals or businesses can sponsor a wreath to place on a specific veteran’s grave or they can designate that the wreath be placed on any veteran’s grave. If the sponsor wants to place the wreath on a specific grave, the sponsor is responsible for picking up the wreath following the wreath laying ceremony and placing on the veteran’s grave of their choice. DAR members and volunteers will place the wreaths that were not designated for a specific veteran.
The wreath laying ceremony will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Garden of Valor at Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens, Ga. Hwy. 37 West. Veterans from various branches of the military will be laying the ceremonial wreaths. Wreaths to be placed at locations other than Cobb-Suncrest should be picked up at the cemetery following the ceremony.
“Many people place flowers on graves of loved ones during the holidays,” said Nancy Coleman, John Benning member who also serves as state chair for DAR Service for Veterans. “Sponsoring wreaths for loved ones who are veterans is a fitting tribute.”
The wreaths are fresh evergreens with a red bow and will be shipped from Maine just days before the wreath laying ceremony on Dec. 18.
This annual event, started nationally in 2007, seeks to further the WAA mission: Remember our U. S. veterans, Honor those who serve currently, and Teach our children the value of freedom. This mission ensures that the memory of those who served our country endures, the DAR said.
For more information about Wreaths Across America, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com or WreathsAcrossAmerica.com.
