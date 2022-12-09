Ceremonial wreaths will be placed for each branch of the military at the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Cobb Suncrest Garden of Valor. Pictured participating in the 2021 ceremony are JROTC Cadet Landon McCoy; U.S. Army veteran and American Legion adjutant Debra Stone; and U. S. Army veteran and pastor of Doerun Baptist Church Dr. David Benton.