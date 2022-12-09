MOULTRIE, Ga. — John Benning Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17 joining with 3,679 locations nationwide and 26 American cemeteries abroad to honor the memory of veterans. The wreath laying ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at Cobb Suncrest Memorial Garden of Valor, located on Ga. Hwy. 37 West.
DAR is seeking volunteers to assist in laying more than 700 wreaths on veterans’ graves at Suncrest and other cemeteries in South Georgia.
According to Nancy Coleman, John Benning Chapter regent, this is the fifth year this event has been held in Moultrie and community support continues to grow both in the number of wreaths sponsored and the number of volunteers placing wreaths on veterans’ graves.
The event will begin with a wreath laying ceremony as veterans from each branch of service and a representative of those missing in action will place ceremonial wreaths in honor of the veterans in each branch. A Prayer for the Nation will be offered by Dr. Richard Wright, pastor at First United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U. S. Army. JROTC cadets from Colquitt County High School will present the colors and assist in parking and directing traffic. The ceremony with conclude with the traditional playing of “Taps.”
Ceremonial wreaths will also be placed at the Eternal Flame War Memorial on the Colquitt County Courthouse by members of the Thigpen Trail Society, Children of the American Revolution. Representatives from the Valdosta Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution will also be assisting with the distribution of the wreaths.
Once the military service wreaths have been placed, volunteers will be invited to assist in placing wreaths on the veterans’ graves in the Garden of Valor and, as wreaths are available, veterans’ graves in other sections of Cobb Suncrest. Wreaths may be placed on veterans’ graves in other cemeteries, but the donors who purchased wreaths must pick up the wreaths after the ceremony on Dec. 17 and be responsible for placing the wreath. All wreaths should be picked up by 3 p.m.
This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, and Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures, the DAR chapter said.
DAR is a national women’s service organization with the mission of history, education and patriotism. Service for veterans and support of active military are two of its main projects.
For more information about volunteering to lay wreaths, contact MoultrieDAR@gmail.com.
