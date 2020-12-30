MOULTRIE, Ga. – Ameris Bank Regional President Michael Lee announced Wednesday that Dave Buckridge has joined Ameris Bank as market president for the bank’s Moultrie, Thomasville and Cairo markets. Buckridge will be responsible for building and strengthening the bank’s banking relationships and community involvement throughout the areas.
With more than 38 years of banking experience, Buckridge returns to Moultrie from Valdosta, bringing decades of financial insights and banking knowledge to Ameris Bank and its clients. Prior to joining Ameris, for the past eight years he served as chief lending officer for Commercial Banking Company, also known as CBC Bank. Previous to this, Buckridge worked for Centennial Bank (formally Wakulla Bank) and Ameris Bank as a market president.
“We are thrilled to have Dave rejoin our team and lead our Moultrie, Thomasville and Cairo markets,” Lee said. “His extensive experience, dedication to relationship banking and industry knowledge will enable us to better serve our current and future customers in these markets.”
Buckridge graduated from Missouri State University with a finance degree, and he earned his banking management degree from the University of Colorado School of Banking. A dedicated community member, Buckridge has served on numerous civic groups, including as president of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis. He has also served on many civic and community boards, including the Workforce Development Board of Leon and Wakulla Counties and as the appointed Georgia Banking Association’s State Credit Committee. Additionally, Buckridge is a Miracle League coach and sponsor, and is a member of Park Avenue Methodist Church.
Buckridge said he is excited to return home to Moultrie, and enjoys playing golf, watching sports and spending time with his family.
