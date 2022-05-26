MOULTRIE, Ga. — The deadline for the Colquitt EMC scholarships is quickly approaching.
Students can apply online through June 15 at colquittemc.com.
“Colquitt EMC is pleased to be able to provide scholarships for these students,” said General Manager Danny Nichols.
The scholarship program began in 2006 after Georgia legislators passed a law allowing electric cooperatives to use unclaimed capital credit refunds for education in the communities they serve. Since its founding, Colquitt EMC has awarded over $3.5 million dollars in scholarships.
Eligibility requirements and guidelines include:
- Applicant must reside in the household of a Colquitt EMC member.
- Applicant must be enrolled in a college or technical college with campus locations/degree offerings within Colquitt EMC Service Area.
- Undergraduate and graduate students may apply.
- Previous scholarship recipients are not eligible.
- All fields of application must be completed.
- A copy of each of the following must be submitted with application: High school or college transcript; proof of enrollment for the college you attend or will be attending; and two letters of recommendation
Colquitt EMC is a not-for-profit electric membership cooperative located in South Georgia. Colquitt EMC delivers electricity to residential and commercial members in a seven-county service area, including Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Lowndes, Tift and Worth.
For more information, please contact Sonya Aldridge or Shelby Cloud at 229-985-3620.
