MOULTRIE, Ga. — Time is running short for nominations to the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.
This will be the third year the Moultrie-based organization will recognize musicians from around the area.
To nominate someone, search on Facebook for the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame. The nomination form was posted on the Hall’s page in February. The deadline to return the form is Aug. 1.
The nomination form includes space for the musician’s history — what bands they played with and when, memorable events, accomplishments, etc. — but organizers ask that you keep the nomination to a page and a half.
Nominations are also being accepted in the Organization category as well as the Band of Angels category for deceased performers.
The Third Annual Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 30 at The Barn near Pelham, which is itself a Hall of Fame inductee in the Organization category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.