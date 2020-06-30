MOULTRIE, Ga. -- Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for answers in the death of Jack Bivins.
Bivins was found dead in his business, Bivins Automotive, 1577 Sylvester Highway, on Saturday. It’s an active investigation so Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock said there wasn’t much information yet.
“We got a forensic investigation [going on] at the crime lab [and] we’re looking at every angle to try to determine what happened,” Brock said. “We don’t know yet at this point what the cause of death is.”
Rumors have floated about saying he was beaten to death by a burglar, but Colquitt County Investigator Kat Johnson said those are false.
“We’ve also heard those rumors and they are not true,” she said.
Johnson said they are expecting an autopsy to return within a few days, but until then, there’s not much else to say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.