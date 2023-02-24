MOULTRIE, Ga. – A Colquitt County man entered a guilty plea Thursday in Colquitt County Superior Court and was sentenced to 20 years for a 2020 aggravated assault case.
Byron Mejia, 32, was charged in March 2020 with aggravated assault (family violence) and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children. He was 29 at the time of the assault.
According to a past article from The Moultrie Observer, deputies with the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trailer park on Old Adel Road in reference to a woman who had been stabbed in the head with a pair of scissors.
Mejia was shortly identified on the scene as the suspect in the assault.
Deputies said they found the woman bleeding from her head in several places. There were also two small children at the residence, unharmed.
In April 2020, Mejia was also charged with rape and aggravated assault on the same victim.
Mejia was indicted on the charges for both incidents during the August 2020 term of the Colquitt County Grand Jury. He pleaded guilty to an aggravated assault case during a court session Thursday, Feb. 23.
Judge Richard Cowart sentenced Mejia to 20 years, which will be suspended upon his deportation from the United States of America. He is to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
His separate charges of rape, two counts of cruelty to children in the 3rd degree, two counts of aggravated assault (family violence) and battery (family violence) were determined “nolle prosequi,” meaning dismissed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.