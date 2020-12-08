MOULTRIE, Ga. – Stacey James Daniels received a 20-year sentence for statutory rape from Judge Brian McDaniel, according to records from the Colquitt County Superior Court. The sentence was handed down Nov. 18 after Daniels pled guilty to the rape charge and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
For the possession charge, Daniels received a three-year sentence to run concurrent to the 20-year sentence.
The first 14 years of Daniels’ sentence is to be spent in confinement, the remainder on probation.
The charge of statutory rape was made against Daniels on June 1, 2019, while the possession charge was made Sept. 6, 2019.
More sentences based on guilty pleas were handed down by Judge McDaniel in Colquitt Superior Court on Dec. 3.
• Bryce Quintae Suggs received a 14-year sentence and $2,000 fine for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Two other sentences are running concurrent to that sentence: a 10-year sentence for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and a 12-month sentence for obstruction of an officer. The first four years of Suggs’ sentence is to be spent in confinement with the remainder on probation.
• Jeffrey McMillian received a six-year sentence and $2,000 fine for aggravated stalking. This sentence may be served on probation provided McMillian complies with the conditions of probation imposed by the court.
• Courtney Leigh Collura was sentenced to three years probation and fined $2,000 for possession of methamphetamine. Charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a drug related object were dismissed.
• Bradley Mitchell was sentenced to three years and fined $1,500 for possession of methamphetamine. A charge of possession of a drug related object was dismissed.
• Randall Young was sentenced to three years and fined $1,500 for possession of methamphetamine.
Probation revocation
On Oct. 21, an order to revoke probation was issued against Eric Morgan Beck.
Beck was sentenced to 20 years probation Nov. 18, 2016, after pleading guilty to home invasion and robbery by force for an incident that occurred Nov. 23, 2014.
However, on July 22, 2020, Beck was charged with possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.