MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Waldo DeLoache Charitable Foundation granted awards totaling over $160,000 to area charities and public service organizations for this year.
Recipients include the Colquitt County Arts Center, Colquitt Regional Medical Center Foundation, Crossroads for Her, the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Downtown Moultrie Tomorrow, Colquitt Christian Academy, United Way, and the Moultrie Women’s Federation.
The foundation has made contributions to the community of more than $2 million since its establishment in 2008 from the estate of Waldo DeLoache, a prominent attorney, businessman, and longtime president of Southwest Georgia Bank, according to a press release from the foundation. The mission is to benefit the people of South Georgia, and the foundation does so primarily by supporting capital projects of non-profit organizations serving the local community.
The foundation is overseen by a local board of directors. Those board members are Cecil Barber, Rick Moss, Roy Reeves, Johnny Slocumb, and Lane Wear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.