ATLANTA – Colquitt County Commissioner Marc DeMott was recently reappointed and sworn in to serve on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) Board of Managers to represent the association’s District 10.
“The Board of Managers, newly installed, represents the resiliency and competency of county officials throughout Georgia,” stated Executive Director Dave Wills. “Those who have already been in service on the board, and those who are joining for their first year of service, will continue to help Georgia and its counties navigate turbulent political and economic waters created by the pandemic and other factors. I am looking forward to working with the Board of Managers as we begin the return to economic and operational normalcy as ACCG continues its mission of advancing the interests of Georgia’s counties and the people they serve.”
This is the fifth year that DeMott has been elected by his peers to serve on this governing board representing all county governments in the state of Georgia. The 10th District is comprised of the following counties in the Southwest Georgia region: Baker, Calhoun, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas and Worth.
“Once again, I am honored and humbled to be chosen to represent the citizens of District 10 at the state level on this board that promotes leadership, cost savings and legislative advocacy for every Georgia citizen,” DeMott said. “I look forward to working with newly elected President Steve Taylor and other additions to the board to keep Georgia as the model for local government throughout the nation. The entire ACCG staff stands ready to assist or direct our local resources and have been proven invaluable time after time for the citizens of Colquitt County and the entire region.”
