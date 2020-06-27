MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce’s Agricultural and Rural Services Committee recently recognized Bo DeMott as the Ag Essay Contest winner.
Each year, a contest is sponsored by the committee and the Sunbelt Ag Expo, and the winner is awarded a Visa gift card.
DeMott is a rising sophomore at Colquitt County High School and works on his family farm, DeMott Farms.
Pictured for the presentation are Sunbelt Ag Expo Executive Director Chip Blalock, Bo DeMott, and Allen McCorvey, chairman of the Chamber Agricultural and Rural Services Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.