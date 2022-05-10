MOULTRIE, Ga. — Denver Braswell had no political experience before he took over as chairman of the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners four years ago. Since taking over the seat he has prided himself on the aid he and the board have brought to the citizens of Colquitt County.
As a fifth generation, lifelong resident of Colquitt County, Braswell graduated Colquitt County High School in 1997. He eventually would graduate from Brewton-Parker College. His wife Jessica are soon celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary along with their six children: Shelby, Addi, Laney, Mabre, Hartlie and Max. He is currently a business owner in multiple ventures in addition to his role on the board of commissioners.
Braswell was elected to the chairmanship in 2018. While he had several interactions with the board as a private citizen, he admitted there was a “bit of a learning curve” at first when he took over.
“There were several instances where the board had taken action on things that just happen to be in my field of what I do for a living… The more I came, the more I decided to be a part of it. There was a longer than expected learning curve. For me, it took me longer than I expected to learn the ins and outs,” Braswell said in an interview.
During his tenure as chairman he gained experience in how to run county government.
“Now I feel I have a much better handle on it. More so than in my first (term). Now I’ve got the learning curve out of the way. I’m somewhat educated on the things we’re talking about,” he said.
In his tenure as chairman, the Board of Commissioners and its administrative staff implemented a number of policies that Braswell is proud of. These include:
Implementing contract fuel pricing that’s saving over $300,000.
Revised Local Vendor Preference Policy to give local business a stronger likelihood of obtaining county contracts.
Paid off all the county’s debts approximately three to four years before originally anticipated.
Paved or resurfaced more than 80 miles of county roads
Secured more than $24 million in grants for various projects including county-wide high speed internet.
Lowered millage rates four years in a row with a total decrease of 11%.
Provided two new school resource officer positions as well as two solid waste and three roads and bridges positions.
“These are just a few things,” Braswell said. “There’s still more me and the board want to do.”
Braswell says that these measures will help improve Colquitt County as it continues to grow.
“Colquitt County has seen its biggest increase over the past few years, the tax digest suggests. It’s the quickest the county has grown in any four year period in its history,” he said.
He said if reelected he plans to continue the policies the county has enacted to provide taxpayers with the most efficient use of their money. These include continued improvements to roads and bridges, providing a new maintenance shop for public works employees, supporting Colquitt Regional Medical Center and working on the 2024-2025 Special Purpose Location Option Sales Tax.
“We’ve got a new maintenance shop and a new roads and bridges building. Both of which were very old structures that we needed to build back. We just started talks about a new EMS facility the board is pretty excited about… There’s always road projects that are ongoing… We have many things the board is looking forward to bringing to the citizens of Colquitt County.”
As the campaign trail comes to an end on May 24, Braswell is working to meet as many of the people in Colquitt County as he can.
“I really enjoy the job. I get to help citizens. You know there is the occasional oddball that comes into the meetings but most of the time it’s people coming to the board with similar issues that I did,” Braswell laughed. “I get a lot of satisfaction out of the position… I’m just out there trying to meet as many people in the county as I can. I want them to know they can come to me or the board and they will get something.”
Braswell is challenged by Norman Park Mayor Bruce Norton in the Republican primary. Early voting is taking place 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until May 20 at the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex. Voters who don’t cast ballots early will do so at their polling places on May 24. The winner of the primary will be unopposed in the general election in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.