MOULTRIE, Ga. — A man with multiple active warrants here and in Tift County was arrested Tuesday night when deputies found him slumped over his steering wheel.
Deputies were patrolling Darbyshire Road around 10 p.m. when they happened upon a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of Doc Darbyshire Road and Darbyshire Road, according to Moultrie Police Department-Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Team investigator Channing McDowell.
George Tucker Jr., 23 of Moultrie was identified as the driver.
“Deputies found Tucker slumped over his steering wheel at the intersection,” McDowell said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. “After jostling him awake, they got his information and found that he had two active warrants here in Colquitt County.”
McDowell informed The Observer after the interview that Tucker also had an active warrant through Tift County Sheriff’s Office. The warrants in Colquitt County were for felony charges but McDowell did not release what specific charges they were for.
After placing Tucker in the patrol vehicle, deputies began to search his vehicle.
“Deputies located a little black tin case somewhere in the vehicle. Inside were six oxycodone 30 milligram tablets, four oxycodone 15 milligram tablets and three alprazolam 2 milligram tablets,” McDowell said.
Tucker was charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II substance due to the different dosages of the oxycodone. He was also charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance as well as the two active warrants he previously had.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.