BERLIN, Ga. – On consecutive days, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to incidents at the site of the soon-to-be Odom Solar Farm on Bill May Road. The incidents don’t immediately appear to be related.
On Oct. 14, a solar farm representative reported vandalism in the form of numerous cut wires. He told Colquitt County Sheriff’s Dep. Clay Tillman that, in the morning hours, he discovered the damaged wires at solar panels from various locations around the farm.
The estimated value of each wire provided to the deputy is between $200 and $300, and the total damage was estimated at $15,000. Furthermore, it is reported the cost to repair the damage is $30,000.
The representative further stated that a worker made a specific accusation as to who cut these wires, but the accuser was not around for the deputy to question and the man he’d accused denied any involvement.
Tillman reported seeing drone footage made Oct. 12 showing two people at the approximate location where some wires were cut. While he said he could only see the tops of their heads, he did note one of them carrying a purple bookbag.
The Sheriff’s Office’s investigations unit was advised of the incident.
The following morning, Oct. 15, Cpl. William Pierce went to the Odom Solar Farm for what he was told was a large fight among 10 or more people. He said there was a large group of people in the area of the farm’s offices when he arrived, but no fighting.
Pierce spoke with a security guard, who told him some workers were laid off, and they did not want to leave and began making problems. The guard told Pierce this involved some people pushing others and trying to start a fight.
Pierce also reported learning that the main instigators were no longer there. He said he rode through the lot and told anyone still there to leave or risk going to jail.
