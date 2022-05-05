MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Moultrie man faces drug charges after being accused of attempted shoplifting Wednesday afternoon.
Bruce Edwards of Moultrie was identified in a Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office incident report as the suspect in a Family Dollar shoplifting attempt.
A man had tried to steal a pair of earbud-style headphones from the West Boulevard store before a worker at the store threatened to call law enforcement if he didn’t give the headphones back. The witness said the man threw the earbuds back at him.
Later, the same deputy was patrolling the 10 block of First Street Southwest when he saw a man wearing the same clothes the shoplifter was wearing in the footage. This man was Edwards.
While searching Edwards’ pockets the deputy found a “small black bag that was balled up in Edwards’ front left pocket that contained a small clear twisted up bag of methamphetamine,” according to the report.
Edwards was transported to the Colquitt County Jail without incident. He was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.
