MOULTRIE – The Moultrie woman was hurt while attempting to stop a fight between two women in her residence, authorities said.
Colquitt County Sheriff's Office deputies reported to the 1000 block of Tift County Line Road at about 1 a.m. June 2 in reference to a stabbing.
The 43-year-old complainant stated two women were fighting at the residence, according to the incident report.
The reporting deputies observed two women holding another woman against the porch with visible blood marks upon arrival to the scene.
The complainant told deputies the 41-year-old offender attempted to assault a 25-year-old woman who was at the house at the time of the incident. The victim placed herself in between the women and attempted to grab the attacker. The report said the attacker then grabbed a piece of ceramic from a broken bowl from a nearby table and began stabbing the victim in the back.
The victim had three to four shallow puncture wounds, the report said. She did not seek medical assistance through EMS at the time. A spokeswoman from Colquitt Regional Medical Center said on Friday that the hospital did not have any record of her.
A suspect was detained and charged with one count of aggravated assault.
The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division assisted with the investigation.
Residents should contact 9-1-1 or the CCSO and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division at 229-616-7430 for any tips or additional information.
