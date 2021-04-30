MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a woman in possession of a pharmacy bottle containing over 500 tablets of prescription medicine.
On April 9 a deputy was conducting a routine traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Trinity Williams, 22. The deputy was collecting Williams’ information before she suddenly drove away, according to Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team Investigator Keith Newman.
The deputy pursued Williams until she drove into a field and “got her car stuck.” She then began to flee on foot and was eventually stopped after being tased by the deputy, Newman said.
After getting Williams into the patrol car, the deputy searched her vehicle. Inside was a firearm and a pharmacy bottle with “over 500 tablets” of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, a prescription medicine used to treat anxiety disorders and anxiety caused by depression.
Pharmacy bottles are often used by pharmacies to contain larger quantities of medications that are then sorted into smaller prescription bottles.
“This is something I have not encountered before. We assumed she must’ve stolen the bottle from a pharmacy,” said Newman.
Currently the DET has not been able to identify how Williams had obtained the pharmacy bottle. She was charged on April 16 with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.