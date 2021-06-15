MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Myrick plans to expand his youth mentorship program in coming months.
Myrick has spent the last 14 out of his 18 years with Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office as a school resource officer at Colquitt High School. He is also a seventh grade community football coach. During his time with both programs, he has seen many students “come and go.” He began to notice a trend.
“Kids who weren’t going to school or have some kind of plan would end up going to jail,” said Myrick. “I was trying to find a way to stop it.”
In the 2014-2015 school year, following some advice from his wife, Lena Myrick, and other close friends Todd decided that preparation was key.
“We’d see many kids not be able to qualify for college due to the fact that they’d wait until senior year to prepare for it.”
This is when he began the JumpStart program, an education and mentorship program that is paid for out of his own pocket. Its goal is to help guide students and to aid in their preparation for qualifying tests such as the SAT or ACT. The program is for any student in the 10th grade or below.
Myrick recently hoped to set an example for the students he mentors. In May, he graduated from Liberty University with a bachelor’s in criminal justice and a minor in juvenile justice.
Throughout the years since its inception Jumpstart has helped 65 students prepare for college preparation testing according to Myrick.
“Originally we had begun to target Black males because they were the ones that we saw were in the most need of help,” said Myrick.
Recently, Myrick’s program has been focusing on Black females.
“The first year we held the first meeting, we invited 22 kids. Only two showed up. It has grown since then but we are seeing that the women aren't showing up as much,” said Myrick.
He has spent the last few years building relationships with the teachers, counselors and administration of CCHS to help focus more on the Black female population. During the 2020-2021 school year, due to COVID restrictions, Myrick wasn’t able to host the program.
“It’s sad because that one year could’ve been the difference in the child’s life.”
Myrick plans to bring back the program for the 2021-2022 school year.
“The whole thing has just grown so much. We want to continue that trend. Seeing the kids happy and succeeding are the moments that make my heart happy.”
