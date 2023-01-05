MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority began the new year by electing a new chairman, who promptly changed the authority’s meeting time.
Nominated without opposition Wednesday were Greg Yarbrough as chairman, Ross Dekle as vice chairman, Dan Jeter as treasurer and David Herndon as secretary. Yarbrough replaces Jud Lasseter, who served as chairman in 2022.
Among Yarbrough’s first acts as chairman was to separate committee meetings from the meeting of the full authority. For the last few years, the meeting has started at 11 a.m. with the executive board, continued at 11:30 with a joint meeting of the authority’s two committees, then led into a working lunch at noon with the full board of the authority and guests.
Yarbrough appointed Herndon to chair the Strategic Planning Committee, John Mark Mobley to chair the Business and Site Retention Committee, Dan Jeter to chair the PCOM subcommittee and Cole Posey to chair the Spence Field subcommittee. Then he eliminated the joint committee meeting by instructing each of those chairmen to call for committee meetings as they deem necessary.
The authority’s meeting dates won’t change — they’ll still be the first Wednesday of each month at the chamber of commerce building, 116 First Ave. S.E. — but the executive committee will meet at 11:30 a.m. with the working lunch at noon. The dates of the committee meetings have not been announced.
The authority has traditionally invited leaders of other local agencies to join them for lunch and share what they have going on. Frequent attendees include representatives from the City of Moultrie, Colquitt County government, the Colquitt County School System, Southern Regional Technical College, the UGA Archway Project, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and others. Each is provided a few minutes at the end of the meeting to tell what’s happening in their areas, which gives board members a good overview of the community but also pushes the meeting’s end until around 1:30 p.m.
Yarbrough encouraged the authority’s staff to continue to invite the guests, but in the interest of a shorter meeting, he plans to eliminate the open forum where everyone is expected to give a summary. Instead, he said, if any of the guests has an update to share with the board it should go on the meeting’s agenda, but he also allowed for flexibility if someone has something to bring up after the agenda is finalized.
