MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority debated money at its meeting Wednesday: What they have, what they need and how they hope to get more.
No budget
Part of the organization’s financial issues stem from the lack of an executive director. Director Barbara Grogan left late last year and Laura Beth Tucker was named as interim director in March, but the search for a permanent director is still under way. After Grogan left, the time came to approve a budget for 2023, but the authority postponed the decision until the executive director was in place — perhaps thinking the search for one would go more quickly than it has.
On Wednesday, Tucker proposed a budget for 2024 based on the 2022 budget. The authority will need to have at least a sense of its spending priorities before late August, because that’s when it will need to tell the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners how much tax to levy for it.
The authority is authorized to tax up to 1 mill of property tax (a mill is 1/1,000th of the taxable value of a property). However, the county commission sets what the actual tax will be, and the authority has never asked for anything close to the maximum. The authority's tax was 0.270 mills this year.
The authority postponed voting on the budget proposal until its next regular meeting, which is planned for Aug. 2. The July meeting was set for the day after the Independence Day holiday and has been canceled.
SPLOST plans
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners notified the Development Authority that meetings will begin June 27 to discuss a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that the county hopes to have on the November ballot.
The authority has received money since at least 2002 in connection with the SPLOST, which funds the purchase of vehicles and equipment and the construction of facilities and infrastructure. Each iteration of the SPLOST is intended for different projects, and the recipients must use the money for the purposes presented to voters for their approval.
The authority received $2 million each from the 2002 and 2009 SPLOSTs, according to information presented at Wednesday’s meeting, and $1 million from the 2013 SPLOST. It expects $500,000 from the current SPLOST, although the sum is likely to be greater because a change in state tax law is causing the sales tax to bring in more money than expected.
The Development Authority had reduced its request for the 2019 SPLOST in favor of the Airport Authority, which needed a larger sum to upgrade the Moultrie Municipal Airport, Development Authority Chairman Greg Yarbrough said.
Available funds
Generally speaking, the Development Authority uses property tax revenue to fund its operations and sales tax revenue to buy, build or prepare sites to attract industries. In many cases, though, the authority must also request additional funding from the county and local cities to complete deals.
Because each SPLOST represents a different proposal placed before voters, each must go into a separate bank account. Tucker provided board members with a list of what hasn’t been spent from each of those accounts. They add up to $1.8 million — but $1.5 million of that is earmarked to support a hoped-for expansion at PCOM South Georgia.
That leaves about $300,000 for projects.
Infrastructure needed
Tucker told board members she’s working with five active prospects: two food processors, a retail firm and two manufacturers. One of the food processors is interested in building at the Citizens Business Park off Quitman Highway. Currently Sanderson Farms is the only occupant at Citizens Business Park, and there is room for multiple other businesses there.
The catch is going to be water.
Sanderson Farms receives water from the City of Moultrie. The authority has researched a plan to run a water main from Sanderson to the rest of Citizens Business Park. Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said the water line would cost $500,000 to lay.
The problem, Dillard said, would be stagnant water. The new business would be at the end of the water line. Unless water was used in great quantities — which Sanderson Farms does — it would soon start smelling bad, he said. It’s a problem that plagues retailers south of downtown and residences elsewhere in Moultrie.
Board member Dan Jeter asked if the city could loop the water line back to Sanderson Farms to avoid the stagnation.
“Well, if you looped it, it’s a million dollars of pipe,” Dillard said, instead of the $500,000 he’d quoted earlier.
Dillard suggested drilling a well for the new prospect.
Yarbrough agreed that could be done for $20,000 or less, but he was also concerned about having water service to other sites at the business park that don’t have prospects yet and having fire hydrants there.
Yarbrough said the authority is also in talks with the city for sewer service at Citizens Business Park. The city currently has a waste treatment plant at Spence Field that it’s preparing to close. As part of that closure, the city will run sewage lines from that area to the city’s main wastewater plant on West Boulevard, directly past the business park. Yarbrough said he thinks the authority can tie into that sewage main for a nominal cost.
Inventory needed
One of the big impediments to the authority bringing in industry is a lack of real estate to show prospects, Tucker said.
“Activity is strong,” she said. “Inventory isn’t.”
Except for the prospect interested in Citizens Business Park, she said she’s mostly working with private landowners to try to make deals for the other prospects.
The board approved an intergovernmental agreement Wednesday that will allow them to market vacant Spence Field properties. The Moultrie City Council, which owns Spence Field, will consider the agreement on Tuesday, Dillard said.
The authority discussed what it would cost to build a speculative building — an unfinished building that a prospect could adapt to its needs more quickly and cheaper than building from scratch, A traditional concrete building, 100,000 square feet in size, would cost $6 million, Yarbrough said.
Tucker said she spoke with her counterpart at Grady County’s Development Authority, which has built spec buildings recently. He told her a 100,000-square-foot metal building recently cost them $4 million.
“We just don’t have the inventory,” board member David Herndon said. “This is going to cost more than $500,000,” he added, referring to the authority’s most recent sales tax allotment.
