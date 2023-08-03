MOULTRIE — A year after its former director announced her departure, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority is still seeking her replacement.
Barbara Grogan left the authority for a job in private industry late in July 2022 but continued to work for the authority on a contract basis for several months. On Aug. 3, 2022, the board contracted with The Chason Group, a headhunting firm based in Atlanta, to find her replacement. In March 2023, Laura Beth Tucker was hired as interim director on a three-month contract.
In a closed session on Wednesday, the authority considered the lack of success they've had in finding a full-time director. Tucker's initial contract had expired in June, but she'd agreed to a two-month extension that was due to end in mid-August. On Wednesday, the authority and Tucker agreed to extend the contract another three months.
Tucker said the authority's governing board also considered its contract with The Chason Group. The 180-day contract expired Feb. 15, Tucker said in a phone interview Thursday, but she had been in frequent contact with The Chason Group and they were continuing to search for development professionals who might be interested in Colquitt County's position.
Following the closed session, the authority did not vote to renew the contract with The Chason Group.
No decision was made about the direction the search will take from here, Tucker said, although there are other headhunting firms the board could consider.
The absence of a full-time director has affected the operations of the Development Authority. Last August the board postponed approving a budget for 2023, apparently expecting to have a director in place soon to compile it. Tucker recently put together a profit-and-loss statement and built a budget for 2024 from it. She said some elements of the P-and-L are probably still not recorded in the right categories, but she said it's very close to right and the authority's staff will reconcile it over the course of August, going through checks and receipts to match them with deposits and expenditures in the P-and-L.
With that caveat, the board approved the 2024 budget proposal Wednesday. The authority operates on approximately $350,000 brought in from property taxes. The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners will set millage rates Aug. 22, including the rate for the Development Authority.
Authority members said holding property taxes steady should give enough money for the authority to operate, but there are capital improvements that members feel are needed to enable them to market the community to potential industries. That funding comes from the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which the county is also considering. Tucker will present the authority's plans to the commission Aug. 8, and the county expects to put the tax question before voters on Nov. 7.
The county commission proposed giving the Development Authority, the Parks and Recreation Authority, and the Hospital Authority $500,000 each from the SPLOST, but the Development Authority board voted to ask for $2 million. Projects include water and sewer infrastructure at Citizens Business Park, where the authority recently lost a prospect because the infrastructure wasn't in place. At an earlier meeting, Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard said extending water and sewer to that location would cost about $500,000.
Authority Chairman Greg Yarbrough said the authority would also like to build a speculative building, but such buildings run about $6 million.
"The cost of everything is more than it used to be," Yarbrough said.
The lack of a budget has not slowed Tucker's interaction with potential businesses, though. She told the board Wednesday that she has nine active prospects, including a restaurant and a national retailer, and an existing local business is looking to expand. Two of those prospects made presentations to the board during the executive session; they're seeking the authority's help to purchase property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.