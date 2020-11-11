MOULTRIE, Ga. — One day after the Colquitt County School Board received applications for the job of school superintendent, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority announced a series of community input sessions to offer feedback to the board in its search.
All sessions will be held at the Colquitt County Board of Education Board Room, located at 1800 Park Ave. in Moultrie. Each discussion will be geared toward a specific audience; however, interested citizens are welcome to attend any session, the authority said in a press release.
Sessions will be:
• 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, for parents and caregivers.
• Noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, for business and community members.
• 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, for teachers and administrators.
In order to adhere to CDC guidelines for COVID-19, registration is required to attend. Email info@selectmoultrie.com or call (229) 985-2131 to reserve your seat.
Current School Superintendent Doug Howell announced in June that he would retire effective June 30, 2021. Howell’s been superintendent since July 2016.
During a called meeting Tuesday, the board of education received 33 applications for Howell’s job that had been collected by the Georgia School Boards Association. The deadline for applications was Oct. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.