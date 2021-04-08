MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority have announced plans to implement “Project Purpose” at Colquitt County High School.
The initiative is designed to work with soon-to-be high school graduates who may or may not have post graduation plans, according to Development Authority President Barbara Grogan. The event will be made up of “Exploration Day” April 30, where students can meet with local businesses.
“Students and businesses should be prepared to give real interviews and converse with each other,” Grogan said Thursday. “Businesses know what to expect; these are kids looking to get into the workforce.”
According to the announcement sent out by the chamber, students who attend must be on track to graduate in May 2021, have completed a mock job application and have signed a commitment to visit at least three employer booths.
Businesses should have entry-level jobs ready for hire, be ready to meet about 150 students in each of the two sessions and should be ready to conduct full interviews on site.
“We are hoping to find students places where they match-up according to their chosen pathways from school,” said Grogan.
Businesses that have already signed up include Southern Regional Technical College, Chick-fil-A, Lasseter Tractor Company and New Hire Solutions.
After the Exploration Day, students who attended the event can apply for industry tours and the Project Purpose “boot camp.” More information about these events will be provided as the date of the event gets closer, according to Grogan.
If your business would like to reserve a booth you contact Grogan at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
