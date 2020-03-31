MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The City of Moultrie is currently under a state of emergency and curfew in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. City Manager Pete Dillard said it’s so far, so good.
When Dillard spoke with The Observer on Tuesday, the curfew, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m., has been in effect for over a week and the state of emergency for just over four days.
There’s been little to no issues with the first, but the latter caused minor worries for the city over the weekend.
“We had a handful of places, particularly barber shops, beauty shops who said they weren’t aware of it,” Dillard said. “But as soon we notified them, they immediately closed up. They were nice about it — no pushbacks.”
Restaurants and other businesses have stayed compliant and cooperative, he said.
Teenagers were found to be an issue, however. Dillard said they’ve been found gathering in large groups throughout the curfew’s first week.
“We have one of two areas almost every afternoon or evening,” he said. “Our police officers drive over there [and] the crowd disperses.”
It’s okay for a while, Dillard said, but in the long run, it comes in violation of Section 3 of the emergency ordinance, which restricts public gatherings.
“A ‘public gathering’ shall mean the organized gathering or assembly of five or more persons at a specific location,” the ordinance reads.
There have been no arrests for violations of the emergency ordinance or the curfew.
“We’re not citing or arresting. As long as people are trying, we want to work with them,” Dillard said.
At the city council meeting that announced the city was going into a state of emergency, Councilwoman Lisa Clarke Hill spoke about working with the county commissioners for a state of emergency countywide.
The commissioners disagree, Dillard said.
“There has been a conversation [on it] and they’ve stated they’re not interested,” he said.
Dillard said he believes this will affect Colquitt County negatively — and that will affect the city.
“With the county doing nothing, it very likely could extend how long this lasts and that will affect all of us,” he said.
County Administrator Chas Cannon said the county commissioners will be abiding state mandates and the governor’s executive orders. They haven’t completely cut out the city’s proposals yet, however.
“We’ve talked to the sheriff about a possible curfew,” Cannon said. “At this point, he doesn’t think we need it. The commissioners, I think, agree with it.”
Cannon said the city might have a bigger need for their curfew especially with recent issues like large public gatherings at bars when it was just an advisory rather than an emergency ordinance.
He also referenced that farmers are beginning to start their irrigation systems up at night, which requires them to drive late.
“I’m not sure the sheriff would pull them over or ask them to go back home if they have to do something like that,” he said.
It’ll also add another layer to county businesses in making them question what’s essential. Cannon said he’s not sure the commissioners are ready to make them go through that.
The county will be evaluating its plan in the coming weeks, he said.
The city’s state of emergency runs until April 10. Upon the end date, the city council will assess the needs at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.