MOULTRIE, Ga. – The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a suspect who shot at a disabled Moultrie man late last month.
On Sept. 28, the man had been riding his motorized wheelchair on the side of the 900 block of Millpond Road as a small, dark gray four-door sedan passed him going east, according to the report.
The vehicle turned around and stopped near the man.
The man told authorities he saw a female in the driver’s seat but an unknown male stepped out from the front passenger-side and asked him if he was “Drew.”
The man in the wheelchair said no, then heard the man saying, “I’ve got something for Drew.” The man started shooting, authorities said. He heard seven shots but the bullets passed him by. He was not injured.
CCSO picked up six Luger 9-millimeter shell casings in the roadway, according to the report. Authorities did not provide descriptions of the people in the car.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the case to call (229) 616-7430.
