MACON, Ga. – Looking for more adventure in your life? Discovery is made simple with the 2021 Farm Passport.
For the third year, Georgia Farm Bureau (GFB) is offering its farm passport to help you discover where your food comes from and the people who grow it. All you need is an open road and a tank of gas to discover towns you haven’t visited, your next favorite trail or a new restaurant.
Chances are you’re within an hour of a GFB Certified Farm Market (CFM) and farm-fresh goodness, whether it’s strawberries in the spring, fresh vegetables and peaches in the summer, apples in the fall or Christmas trees at year’s end, according to a press release from Georgia Farm Bureau.
The farm passport guides travelers across Georgia to farms that offer food items for any taste. The majority of goods sold at each GFB Certified Farm Market are grown on the farm or on other Georgia farms. “We visited so many places we would have never known about because of the Georgia farm passport. From picking and tasting wonderful muscadines, to eating the most-yummy peach ice cream, to shopping in adorable markets, we got to spend quality time as a family and explore the farms of Georgia,” said Jennifer Miles, a participant in GFB’s 2020 Farm Passport program. “We cannot wait to start our journey this year! We are hoping to double our number of stamps for 2021! Thank you Georgia Farm Bureau for getting my son to put down his phone and enjoy the great outdoors with his family! We had a blast!”
What to expect
Each farm is unique. Some farms offer a pick-your-own option, corn mazes, farm games, educational opportunities or host special seasonal events.
Passport holders will support local farmers and experience fresh food as they get their passport stamped at each farm they visit. In 2020, farm passport travelers made more than 6,000 visits to GFB CFMs.
Two participants – Jennifer Appleton and Sarah Ridgeway of Brunswick — visited 77 of the 78 Georgia farms that participated last year. They only missed one farm due to its strawberry season ending early.
“We had so much fun traveling the state, meeting the local providers, learning new things, and tasting all of the amazing locally grown products,” Appleton said of their travels. Eight new farms joined GFB’s CFM program this year, giving veteran farm passport travelers new farm markets to visit this year.
“I started visiting Georgia farms last April. I wanted to explore more of what the state had to offer. I love that so many of the local farms are family-based, selling delicious homemade sauces, sweet preserves, and healthy snacks,” said Paige Overmyer, a 2020 passport participant. “I’ve grown to love spending time on Georgia’s back roads. I hope to spend 2021 visiting as many cute little towns as I can while I find more farms.”
Participate & earn prizes
The GFB Farm Passport is available at county Farm Bureau offices and at the 83 GFB Certified Farm Markets. To find participating farms, visit www.gfb.ag/farmpassport.
The deadline to submit your passport for prizes is Jan. 7, 2022. Turn in your passport with stamps from five or more CFMs and you'll receive a limited-edition t-shirt. Passports stamped from 10 or more farms earn participants the t-shirt and assorted ag swag items like a baseball cap and additional surprises. Travelers who get stamps from 15 or more CFMs get all that plus their choice of selected CFM products. Get 20 or more stamps and receive a farm-to-table dinner and farm tour along with all the other prizes.
One passport allowed per person. One stamp allowed per person per farm. Passport holder must be present to get your passport stamped. As you visit, share your journey on social media with #farmpassport #gafarmbureau.
While no purchase is required to participate, Georgia Farm Bureau urges visitors to make one since these farms are their owners’ livelihoods. For potential travel routes, optimized to help you discover Georgia, visit www.gfb.ag/passport or email cfm@gfb.org with questions.
