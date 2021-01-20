MOULTRIE, Ga. — The alcohol license of a Moultrie restaurant was pulled the morning after a deadly shooting last week. On Tuesday evening, residents spoke with Moultrie City Council both about prior problems at the location and about what some saw as a lack of due process in the revocation.
According to law enforcement reports, Elleven17, a restaurant at 1520 S. Main St., had been rented out Saturday evening, Jan. 9, for what was described as a birthday party, but it was in essence a rap concert with a cover charge. Early in the morning of Jan. 10, a fight broke out inside the restaurant.
Someone involved in the fight pulled a gun. Shots were fired. Three people were hit, and one of them, 25-year-old Rhoderick Moore, died. A fourth person was hit by a car in the parking lot as everyone tried to get away from the gunman or gunmen. Law enforcement hasn’t said whether any of the people hurt were involved in the initial altercation.
The next morning, City Manager Pete Dillard revoked the alcohol license of Elleven17’s owner, Marquesa Thomas. Her business license remains intact and the restaurant is still open; it just can’t serve alcohol.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the incident. As of Monday, Jan. 18, no arrests had been made.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Moultrie City Council summoned Police Chief Sean Ladson to recount prior issues at the venue. Later in the same meeting, neighbors voiced complaints about circumstances there and supporters of Thomas and her restaurant criticized the license revocation.
Ladson checked incident reports and 911 calls related to the location back to December 2017, when it was still operating as Bentley’s restaurant under different ownership. Between December 2017 and the closing of Bentley’s in the spring of 2019, Moultrie police officers filed 10 reports on incidents there, and officers responded to a handful of minor incidents such as loud music that did not result in MPD incident reports.
Since Thomas opened her restaurant there in late 2019, the MPD produced 11 incident reports, including a case where someone pointed a gun at someone else, as well as a handful of lesser incidents that didn’t produce reports.
However, Ladson said, those numbers are actually an undercount. He said Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell told him he’d heard from residents who said the MPD wasn’t responding to complaints there.
Turns out, they were right.
In an unrelated investigation by the city-county Drug Enforcement Team, investigators encountered the name of a 911 dispatcher, Ladson told the council. As the DET followed through on its investigation, officers found the dispatcher was linked to the restaurant and she was intercepting some of the complaints so that an officer was never sent to respond.
The dispatcher has been fired, Ladson said. He did not identify her and gave no indication that she’s been charged in the DET’s investigation or in connection with her work at the 911 Center.
Ladson said the underlying problems that led to the shooting did not appear to be from Moultrie or Colquitt County. The rapper who was performing that night is from Columbus, and many of the attendees were from out-of-town, the police chief said. He said the entertainer has gang affiliations in Columbus, and the GBI is working to determine whether that had anything to do with what happened at Elleven17.
Ladson confirmed that the restaurant had security personnel in place, and they were using hand-held metal detectors. However, the rapper brought his own security contingent, and they were armed. Photos and videos on social media show guns being used as props during the rapper’s show. Ladson said one of the men on stage had an SKS assault rifle and the rapper himself lifted his shirt at least twice to show a handgun in his waistband.
In keeping with the newspaper’s policy, The Observer is not naming people involved with a crime unless they’ve been charged. No one has been charged in this incident yet, and the fact that the rapper and his entourage had guns that night doesn’t necessarily mean they were the ones who fired the shots.
When speaking to the council later in the meeting, Thomas said the guns were brought in through a side door that the state requires to be kept open while the business is occupied, implying they were sneaked in to avoid security. However, the ones on stage were openly displayed in the social media images.
The restaurant has a capacity of 307, according to the city fire marshal, but the governor’s COVID orders cut that to 107. The police chief said based on social media posts during the event, there were probably 350-400 people at the party.
Dillard said he based his decision to revoke Thomas’s alcohol license on two aspects of the city’s alcohol ordinance: The establishment had become a trouble spot due to disorderly conduct or violence, and Thomas had shown a failure to control the operation of the facility, resulting in a public nuisance.
He said there is a pathway whereby she can get a new alcohol license, but it will take time.
During the “Citizens to be Heard” segment of the meeting, neighbors told the council about issues they’d seen in their neighborhood since Elleven17 opened. They described loud music and events going late into the night. People were parking alongside Tallokas Road and in the parking lot of Joe Kem’s Market across the street from the restaurant.
“We could tell this had transformed from a restaurant to some kind of night spot,” said Bob Montgomery, who’s lived in the area for 21 years.
Montgomery said he woke up about 2 a.m. Jan. 10 to the sound of squealing tires and racing engines.
“About that time we could hear multiple gunshots,” he said.
That was followed by what he described as “a running gunbattle” up Tallokas Road. A stray bullet hit a front door and another shattered a car’s windshield, he said.
David Stone appeared to still be shaken by the shooting.
“Somebody died,” he said, “and they died from here to across the street from where I live.”
Like many of the other neighbors, Clint Hanfield said he wishes Thomas well in her restaurant. “At the same time I want some peace in my neighborhood.”
But Thomas and several other people spoke on her behalf too.
They all called Moore’s death horrific, but they said that could happen anywhere, at any time, and not necessarily because of alcohol either. Perfect Simpson cited three local homicides — a 14-year-old boy on his way to a Watch Night service in 2000, a close friend of hers who was killed at a local apartment complex late in the morning in 2013 and a woman shot in a park on a Sunday afternoon by a bullet meant for someone else in 2016 — as evidence that murder can happen anywhere.
“She [Thomas] has done everything in her power,” Simpson said.
Thomas said she didn’t understand what her alcohol license had to do with the shooting. She said the fight that preceded it originated on the stage, and the people on stage hadn’t been drinking.
In an interview after the meeting, Police Chief Ladson said the investigation is still ongoing, but it appears the fight actually started near the stage, not on it.
Other supporters wanted the council to consider good things Thomas had done for the community since opening Elleven17. Not only did she bring in game nights and comedy performances, people noted that she provided meals for children after schools closed last spring due to the coronavirus.
Councilman Cornelius Ponder said he’s glad to hear the neighbors want Elleven17 to do well, but there’s only one way for that to happen.
“If you want it to succeed as a restaurant without the alcohol, support her,” he urged them.
