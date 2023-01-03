Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EST FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTH CENTRAL MADISON...THOMAS... BROOKS...COLQUITT...SOUTHWESTERN TIFT AND SOUTHEASTERN WORTH COUNTIES... At 1049 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Doerun to near Riverside to near Coolidge to 7 miles southwest of Boston, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Moultrie, Quitman, Tifton, Thomasville, Boston, Omega, Norman Park, Doerun, Pavo, Coolidge, Phillipsburg, Riverside, Schley, Morven, Berlin, Funston, Barwick, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park and Minton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until noon EST for south central Georgia. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 200 PM EST for Big Bend of Florida...and south central Georgia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH