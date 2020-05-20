MOULTRIE, Ga. – Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s chief medical officer told the Colquitt County Board of Commissioners Tuesday how the hospital is continuing to move toward normalcy as concerns about coronavirus ease here.
Dr. Michael Brown told commissioners at their monthly work session that the hospital plans to resume normal operations on Monday, May 25, and has begun allowing one visitor per patient being treated for coronavirus.
Brown reported that the number of cases of the virus have been decreasing significantly.
“To put into perspective how much the cases have decreased, we had at one point 35 to 37 patients in the hospital that were being treated for coronavirus,” said Brown. “Now we have about 10. So that number has gone down significantly.”
Where it took seven to eight days to get a test back, the hospital now has a rapid testing procedure that gets results back in two days, Brown said.
“So, with this slowly coming back under control and with Gov. Kemp leading the charge, we have begun the process of reopening. It is not a free-for-all; we’ve made changes to our facility to ensure the safety of our community,” he said. “It should be noted that we are still taking this seriously; anyone who does come to the hospital will get a temperature check, sanitizer and they will wear a mask.”
In other action Tuesday
The commissioners also gave a quick summary of some of the decisions made during their recent series of budget meetings: They said that there would be reduced firearm purchases within the sheriff’s department and said that there would be no additional funding given to the Moultrie-Colquitt County Art Center, which also received both state grant money and funding from the county to renovate and remodel its building earlier in the year. Approval for the entirety of the proposed budget will take place in a meeting on June 17.
During the discussion on the waivers of the online fees for the Compliance Office, the board reminded everyone that said waivers will expire within two weeks.
The board also gave an update on the state of the Humane Society and its board. The city of Moultrie will be giving the Humane Society an additional $5,000 for up to three months for the repair of their parking lot.
“The inmates are helping out a lot and the board has been very pleased with the way things are going,” said Administrator Chas Cannon during the meeting. “The board has gotten many compliments from the public as well; when they call on the members, they answer promptly and answer any questions that are asked of them. We’re very happy to have them.”
