DOERUN, Ga. — The annual Doerun May Day festival returns for its 40th anniversary show after two years on hiatus.
The annual May Day Festival began in 1982 at the suggestion of then Doerun Elementary School Principal Verna Hollingsworth, according to Sharon Walters, Doerun Clerk of Court.
“When I started in 2010, the school still held it,” Walters said in an interview Saturday afternoon. “The school eventually totally turned it over to the boosters. Since then it has been a Doerun Booster function.”
While the festival wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials decided to celebrate the 40th anniversary with the return of this year’s festival.
The event began Friday afternoon with the BBQ Cook off and DJ Smiles before continuing with the parade Saturday morning in downtown Doerun marshaled by Hollingsworth’s two sons. The main festival was held at Peachtree Park. The festival included live music, headlined by the Danny Dawson Band; a children’s area and clothing, boutique, arts & crafts and food vendors.
The festival culminated in the announcement of the BBQ competition winners. Rocky Cisneros and the 319 Q BBQ Team were crowned the overall winners, claiming a grill sponsored by Lamar Carver of Super C.
BBQ winners:
BRUNSWICK STEW
• Ace Kent, K-Smoking - 1st Brunswick Stew
• Robert Tillman, Fat Boys Smokin BBQ - 2nd Brunswick Stew
• Dalton Carlton, Swamp Donkey BBQ - 3rd Brunswick Stew
STEAK
• Robert Tillman, Fat Boys Smokin BBQ - 1st Steak
• Dalton Carlton, Swamp Donkey BBQ - 2nd Steak
• Dustin Mauldin, Serial Grillers - 3rd Steak
WINGS
• Carole Marchant, Rib Ticklers - 1st Wings
• Dalton Carlton, Swamp Donkey BBQ - 2nd Wings
• Rocky Cisneros, 319 Q - 3rd Wings
LEG QUARTERS
• Ricky Hunt, Smokey Times BBQ - 1st Leg Quarters
• Kevin Wimberly, Wimpy’s Cooking Crew - 2nd Leg Quarters
• Carole Marchant, Rib Ticklers - 3rd Leg Quarters
RIBS
• Ash Mead, Kickin Ash BBQ - 1st Ribs
• Carole Marchant, Rib Ticklers - 2nd Ribs
• Dusty Mauldin, Serial Grillers - 3rd Ribs
BUTTS
• Rocky Cisneros, 319 Q - 1st Butt
• Ricky Hunt, Smokey Times BBQ - 2nd Butt
• Dustin Mauldin, Serial Grillers - 3rd Butt
OVERALL CHAMPION
• 319 Q
