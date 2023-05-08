DOERUN — Antique tractors made up a large part of Saturday's May Day Parade as it traveled through Doerun. The annual festival drew crowds to Broad Avenue for the 10 a.m. parade, and visitors migrated over to the city park for more festivities throughout the day.
Doerun celebrates May Day with annual parade
