Doerun May Day parade

 Kevin C. Hall | The Moultrie Observer

DOERUN — Antique tractors made up a large part of Saturday's May Day Parade as it traveled through Doerun. The annual festival drew crowds to Broad Avenue for the 10 a.m. parade, and visitors migrated over to the city park for more festivities throughout the day.

