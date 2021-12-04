DOERUN, Ga. - The City of Doerun celebrates the holidays with its return of Christmas in the Park.
Traditionally set on the first Saturday following Thanksgiving, the Christmas in the Park event featured vendors from around the area including Doerun, Albany, Sylvester, Norman Park and Sale City.
Before being cancelled last year due to COVID, the Christmas in the Park event had been ongoing for "around five years," according to Doerun City Clerk Kimberly Taylor. City officials were excited to start the event back up.
"It's about Christmas, celebrating Christmas. It's about community. It's free to the public and we just want to get people back out and enjoying themselves for the holiday," Doerun City Manager Kevin Branch said in an interview during the event.
While the event officially began at 4 p.m., the holiday cheer stepped into high gear when Santa and one of his elves arrived on a firetruck to officially light the Christmas tree just after dark.
"So glad to see you all hear tonight. I want to wish you all a merry Christmas," Santa said before lighting the tree.
