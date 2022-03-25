DOERUN, Ga. — Doerun Elementary School, in partnership with Colquitt EMC, Doerun City Council, and the City of Doerun, is celebrating the installation of Free Little Libraries in three locations around the town of Doerun.
These weatherproof book boxes contain books for all ages. Citizens and passers-by are encouraged to visit the little libraries to find books to read and return, keep, or share.
Hopes are high that the little libraries will encourage people to not only read, but to donate their books for others to enjoy as well, Doerun Elementary said in a press release.
The libraries can be found at Watertower Park, Project Avenue, and the corner of South Church Street and Culpepper Street.
The resources for the little libraries were made possible by the EMC Bright Ideas Grant secured by Doerun Elementary School STEM teacher Ashley Pitts.
Applications for the next round of Bright Ideas Grants will be available at colquittemc.com starting on April 1. The Bright Ideas Grant is open to all K-12 teachers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.