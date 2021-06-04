DOERUN, Ga. — Colquitt County School Board Member Trudie Hill presented an award named for her at the May 25 celebration for fifth graders at Doerun Elementary School.
Gage Sellers received the Trudie Hill Achievement of Excellence Award in reading for his accomplishments in both reading fluency and accuracy.
Natalie Garcia received the Trudie Hill Achievement of Excellence Award in Math for her consistent progress in math throughout the entire school year.
