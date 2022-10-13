MOULTRIE, Ga. – Early voting will begin across the state on Monday, but two Colquitt County municipalities have more on the ballot than most.
City of Doerun
The City of Doerun will have three city council vacancies — Posts 3, 4 and 5 — in this year’s local election, according to Doerun City Clerk Kimberly Taylor.
Dewayne Turpin is the only candidate for Post-3, and Mike Blair is the only candidate for Post-4. Randy Dalton and Willie D. Slaughter are opposing candidates for Post-5, Taylor said.
Doerun residents can cast ballots in the city election at the council chambers in Doerun's city hall, 223 W. Broad Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 as well as on Election Day, Nov. 8. This is not the place where they will vote in county and state races.
City of Norman Park
In a phone interview Thursday morning, Norman Park City Clerk Hope Amador said there will be two referendum questions on the Norman Park city ballot: One to allow Sunday alcohol sales and the other to allow the sale of distilled spirits. No elected offices are on the city ballot.
Norman Park residents should report to the Norman Park City Hall, 154 E. Broad St., Norman Park, for the city election. Early voting for city elections will take place Monday, Oct. 17, to Friday, Nov. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is not where Norman Park residents will vote in county and state races.
The cities of Moultrie, Berlin, Ellenton and Funston will not host any city elections this year.
Countywide
All Colquitt County voters can vote early in county and state elections from Oct. 17 to Nov. 4, Monday to Friday, at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. All of these votes will be cast in Room 201 of the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex, 101 E. Central Ave.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, all voters can report to their assigned precincts between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Autreyville - Autreyville Volunteer Fire Dept., 2493 Ga. Hwy. 33 S., Moultrie, GA 31768.
- Bridge Creek - Pine Grove Baptist Church (Social Hall), 4103 Bay Rockyford Rd., Moultrie, GA 31768.
- Crosland – 155 J.P. Perry Rd., Crosland, GA 31771. (Crosland Baptist Church, Social Hall).
- Doerun - Doerun Community Center, 212 W. Broad St., Doerun, GA 31744.
- Funston - Funston City Hall, 115 W. Mulberry St., Funston, GA 31753.
- Hamilton - Hamilton Volunteer Fire Dept., 240 Ga. Hwy. 202, Meigs, GA 31765.
- Hartsfield - Hartsfield United Methodist Church (Social Hall), 158 Bryan Rd. (off Ga 37), Hartsfield, GA 31756.
- Hopewell - Child Development Center, 570 Jonah Tillman Rd., Moultrie, GA 31768.
- Lee - Lee Courthouse, 1230 Cannon Rd., Moultrie, GA 31768.
- Mill Creek - Schley Baptist Church Social Hall, 231 Schley Church Rd., Moultrie, Georgia 31768.
- Monk - Monk Courthouse, 5063 Ga. Hwy. 33 N., Moultrie, GA 31768 in the New Elm Community.
- Moultrie - Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 11th Ave. S.W., Moultrie, GA 31768.
- Murphy - Temple Baptist Church, 2138 U.S. Hwy. 319 South, Moultrie, GA 31768.
- Norman Park – Front Lobby of Brand Hall, located on the old Norman College campus, 4243 U.S. Hwy. 319 North at Weeks St., Norman Park, GA 31771.
- Robinson - New Berlin City Hall, 283 Langford St., Berlin, GA 31722.
- Shaw - A.F. Shaw Gym, 616 Fifth Ave. NW, Moultrie , GA 31768.
- Thigpen - Thigpen Courthouse, 6565 Thigpen Trail, Doerun, GA 31744.
- Ty Ty - Ty Ty Community Building, 4182 Ellenton-Omega Rd., Omega, GA 31775.
- Warrior - Ellenton City Hall, 103 North Baker St., Ellenton, Ga.
