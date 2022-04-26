DOERUN, Ga. — The Doerun Boosters will be hosting the 40th Anniversary Doerun May Day Festival, Friday and Saturday, May 6-7.
May 6 events begin with the BBQ cook off and DJ Smile in the park. There will be some food vendors open on Friday night.
The festival gets in full swing on May 7, starting with the May Pole Dance at 10 a.m. by the Doerun Elementary School on West Broad Street. The May Day parade will follow.
At 11 a.m. the celebration will continue at Peachtree Park with more than 50 arts and crafts vendors, numerous specialty vendors such as Pammy Cakes, Half Pint’s Sweets and Treats, Petra’s Sugar Blast, Gena’s Funnel Cakes, Kona Ice, Wolf Creek Winery with Wine Slushes, Cake Walk and many more.
A variety of food vendors will be on hand — from Henry Concessions to Kinsey Lab, gator tail to BBQ.
There will be a kids section for for children to enjoy the bouncy houses, slides, train rides, mechanical bull and face painting.
Some local businesses such as Hutson Motors, Lasseter Tractors, and Southern Tractor will have some of their autos and tractors on display.
Entertainment will kick off at 11 a.m. in the park with the welcome then a prayer by the Rev. James McBurrows and the “Star Spangled Banner” sung by Brook Coleman.
Entertainment for the day will follow with The Doerun Djemby Drummers, Mandy & Austin Olvey, John Pitts, and several others.
On Saturday afternoon, organizers will announce the winners of the BBQ contest and the overall winner of a grill donated by Super C.
The Doerun Apothecary will be on site to check visitors’ blood sugar and blood pressure, and the blood mobile will be there too.
The day will end with entertainment by Trite & True from 5 to 6 p.m. and the Danny Dawson Band from 7 to 11 p.m.
