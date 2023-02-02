DOERUN, Ga. – A suspect surrendered peacefully after a stand-off Thursday in the 1000 block of Peachtree Street in Doerun, according to the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigator Justin Searcy with the Colquitt County Special Response Team said the resident of the house had an active arrest warrant through the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation. The original charge was obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
“The Doerun Police Department responded to his residence with the attempt of serving the outstanding arrest warrant on him. While attempting to serve the outstanding arrest warrant, [the resident] fled inside and barricaded himself inside of his residence,” Searcy told The Observer Thursday afternoon.
Doerun police requested the Colquitt County Special Response Team due to an incident that occurred with the suspect in Worth County the night before; the suspect was also thought to possibly have a firearm.
SRT members received the call at about 10:50 a.m. and were able to secure the scene. They shortly began negotiations and the suspect surrendered at approximately 1:10 p.m.
“[He] voluntarily turned himself over to Colquitt County Special Response Team,” Searcy said.
The suspect remains in custody at the Colquitt County Jail. His exact charges are pending.
Doerun Elementary School is only about a block from the incident location. School District Chief Communications Officer Angela Hobby said the school was placed on a soft lockdown per the school resource officer's request but otherwise was not affected.
