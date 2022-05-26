AMERICUS, Ga. — Jaiden Thompson of Doerun, Ga. recently participated in Georgia Southwestern State University's (GSW) 4th Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium, with her poster presentation titled "Ventilator Associated Pneumonia and the Importance of Strict Oral Care" with group members Alyssa Crawford, Tamia Grant, and Victoria Stewart.
The symposium featured student research on topics such as politics and national policy, water quality, psychology, and issues in nursing
Students from a variety of majors and fields shared their research projects with oral presentations and poster presentations.
"The symposium recognized undergraduate students and their faculty mentors for the outstanding research they are doing in their areas of study," said Suzanne Smith, Ph.D., provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. "I love the diversity of ideas and variety of disciplines represented. It's wonderful for students to see what their peers are doing in other areas on campus, and to have the opportunity to share their hard work with people across campus. While simply conducting the research is impressive enough, presenting it before an audience gave the students valuable experience for their future endeavors."
More than 40 students participated in the symposium: Nine presented their research in an oral presentation, 32 displayed their work on posters, and two served as moderators for the oral presentations.
The symposium was organized by a faculty committee and the Office of Academic Affairs, and was sponsored by generous donations to the Student Success Fund of the GSW Foundation.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.
